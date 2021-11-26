You can get and stay fit during the holidays, even if you do it at home

Modified

When you can't get down to the floor, do a standing high-knee pull. Put your arms over the head and cup your hands. Bring them down in front of you toward your waist as you raise one leg at a time and touch the knee to the cupped hands. Repeat.

Basic

Get into a plank position with your toes and hands on the floor. Slowly drive the right knee forward toward the right elbow. Hold for a second, then return to the plank. Do the same with the left knee to the left elbow. You should feel your abdomen tighten. Repeat.

Advanced

Do the modified movement but add speed as you move. You also can move the opposite knee toward the opposite elbow to more directly hit the oblique muscles. Add more reps to burn more calories and build more muscle.

“People have to remember their own body weight is resistance,” Seguin said. “Everything weighs something, so if you’re doing arm circles, your arms weigh something. If you’re doing knee pulls, like Debbie is doing with the mountain climbers, you’re knee weighs something."

SQUATS

Modified