YMCA on Thursday released new renderings of what the organization's new Wellness Center in North Buffalo will look like and said the project will have a transformative effect on the region.

The proposed $30 million project by the YMCA Buffalo Niagara calls for a new building on Elmwood Avenue north of Hertel Avenue to replace aging branches on Delaware Avenue and in the Town of Tonawanda.

The renderings for the new site showcase areas of the proposed wellness center that include the lobby, fitness center, climbing wall, gymnasium, aquatics center and building's exterior.

Construction on the 65,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to start in 2024.