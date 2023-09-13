YMCA Buffalo Niagara will host open houses for the public on Saturday at all six of its Wellness Centers.

Work out, take a dip in a swimming pool and enjoy family activities for free at the following sites:

• Delaware YMCA: 2564 Delaware Ave.

• Independent Health YMCA: 150 Tech Drive, Amherst.

• Ken-Ton YMCA: 535 Belmont Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

• Lockport YMCA: 5833 Snyder Drive, Lockport.

• Southtowns YMCA: 1620 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca.

• William-Emslie YMCA: 585 William St.

Family activities include games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts. Visitors also are encouraged to participate in a fitness class.

Saturday hours and activities vary by site. Learn more under the "Locations" tab at ymcabn.org.

New members who join the Y between Friday and Sept. 24 can also save $50 on the join fee. The regional YMCA's Access for All initiative provides affordable membership rates for those at all income levels. Benefits also include free child watch and a free Wellness Orientation.

The 128th Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 is among YMCA efforts to raise money to make its branches and programs more affordable. The oldest consecutively run footrace in the world limits its field to 14,000 walkers and runners annually. Register for this year's trot on the Y website; cost is $37 until Oct. 13, when it starts climbing, and includes a T-shirt and afterparty.

YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for those of all ages. The nonprofit serves more than 100,000 people in its branches, four camps across the region and 50 other program sites.