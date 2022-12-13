 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

YMCA Buffalo Niagara gets $2.5 million gift for new North Buffalo site

  • Updated
  • 0
YMCA Buffalo Niagara North Buffalo

The Ken-Ton Family YMCA in the Town of Tonawanda is one of two local YMCAs that will be closed after a new YMCA is built at 1984 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The YMCA Buffalo Niagara has received a $2.5 million gift to help pay for the cost of its new North Buffalo branch.

The organization announced the contribution from the William E. & Ann L. Swan Foundation on Tuesday morning.

The YMCA is planning to construct a new building, on Elmwood Avenue north of Hertel Avenue, to replace its aging branches on Delaware Avenue and in the Town of Tonawanda.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The agency plans to name the aquatics center at the new branch in memory of the Swan family. YMCA officials are seeking additional donations to offset construction costs, including the naming-rights gift for the facility.

The organization late last year agreed to pay $2.4 million for the seven-acre property at 1984 Elmwood Ave. YMCA officials said they plan to start construction on the new facility, estimated to cost $25 million, in 2024.

People are also reading…

Ann Swan was born in Buffalo in 1946 and was a distinguished athlete at Riverside High School. She later taught health and physical education in Buffalo Public Schools and, with her husband, donated generously to local institutions and causes.

Ann Swan died in April. William Swan, who became CEO of First Niagara Financial Group, died in 2003.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Hilbert gears up for major expansion Project to double instructional space

Hilbert College is planning a major expansion of its Hamburg campus that will double the amount of space available for instruction. The $6 million project, scheduled for completion next summer, is the first construction of new academic space since Hilbert’s original building opened in 1969, the college said. The two-story, 21,000-square-foot academic building and an adjacent 400-seat auditorium are

SWAN BURIED AT ST. BONAVENTURE

William E. Swan, a local banker known to his friends as a charming and impulsive lover of life, was buried Monday afternoon at the cemetery of his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University. The burial in Olean followed a solemn funeral Mass in Amherst, where friends and colleagues recalled a side of Swan different from his public image as a

WILLIAM E. SWAN, CHAIRMAN OF FIRST NIAGARA, DIES

A Mass of Christian Burial for William E. Swan, a prominent local banker and community volunteer, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. Swan, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of First Niagara Financial Group, was found dead Wednesday (Aug. 20, 2003) in his Clarence home. He

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News