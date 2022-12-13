YMCA Buffalo Niagara gets $2.5 million gift for new North Buffalo site

The YMCA Buffalo Niagara has received a $2.5 million gift to help pay for the cost of its new North Buffalo branch.

The organization announced the contribution from the William E. & Ann L. Swan Foundation on Tuesday morning.

The YMCA is planning to construct a new building, on Elmwood Avenue north of Hertel Avenue, to replace its aging branches on Delaware Avenue and in the Town of Tonawanda.

The agency plans to name the aquatics center at the new branch in memory of the Swan family. YMCA officials are seeking additional donations to offset construction costs, including the naming-rights gift for the facility.

The organization late last year agreed to pay $2.4 million for the seven-acre property at 1984 Elmwood Ave. YMCA officials said they plan to start construction on the new facility, estimated to cost $25 million, in 2024.

Ann Swan was born in Buffalo in 1946 and was a distinguished athlete at Riverside High School. She later taught health and physical education in Buffalo Public Schools and, with her husband, donated generously to local institutions and causes.

Ann Swan died in April. William Swan, who became CEO of First Niagara Financial Group, died in 2003.