YMCA Buffalo Niagara emerges from pandemic with aims to broaden access

The pandemic has caused a punishing couple of years for the YMCA Buffalo Niagara.
Membership plunged nearly 45%. The workforce fell by almost half. After-school program participation dropped and remains at only slightly more than half of what it was in early 2020.
Those numbers make the annual fundraising campaign vital after conditions caused regional YMCA leaders to tweak priorities and programs as they continue plans to build a new branch to serve North Buffalo, Kenmore and the Tonawandas.
“The one good thing about the pandemic is that it's helped us redefine ourselves as a solutions-focused type of organization,” said John Ehrbar, who became president and CEO in May 2019.
The regional affiliate has raised $340,000 of what it hopes will be at least $590,000 by the end of the annual campaign, which runs to April 7.
“All the money stays here in the Buffalo Niagara region, and we use it to support families who wouldn't be able to afford Y programs otherwise,” said Mario Hicks, vice president of financial development.
Money has been harder to come by during the pandemic, after two decades of steady growth in membership and construction of multipurpose facilities in West Seneca, Amherst and Lockport.
Covid-prevention measures shuttered all six YMCA branches for 189 days in 2020. Membership fell from 58,000 at the start of that year – the highest in the regional affiliate’s 170-year history – to 32,000 by this year.
A mostly part-time workforce shrank from 1,100 to 600. And the $15 million annual budget is $11 million smaller than the organization's last pre-pandemic budget.
Before the pandemic, 3,000 children attended its 50 after-school sites. Now, 2,500 children attend programs at 40 sites.
Like most fitness enterprises built on in-person engagement, YMCAs suffered as pandemic surges struck mostly in colder months when facilities tend to be busiest.
“The cycle was absolutely terrible,” Ehrbar said.
Still, new realities underlined the need to strengthen family and community well-being while better addressing health and income inequalities, he said.
That work started early in the pandemic, when the YMCA provided free daily child care for up to 275 children whose parents held essential jobs. YMCA members who stayed on the rolls and others who donated to the Y footed that cost, Hicks said.
The pandemic lull also gave leaders a time to re-examine priorities.
“Our main goal as an organization is to make sure nobody is turned away due to financial reasons,” Ehrbar said, “and that’s a big chunk of our annual campaign.”
Preventative wellness, fitness and swimming lessons remain cornerstones, he said, but affordability and access have become larger missions.
New and expanded programs include:
Y on the Fly: This new mobile YMCA visits neighborhoods in Buffalo, Lackawanna and Niagara Falls with free programs that help kids stay active and engaged. The Y earlier this month partnered with FeedMore WNY on a related “Kids in the Kitchen” program.
Change in membership rates: Last November, YMCA Buffalo Niagara started a new model. The top monthly rate – for those who make $70,000 or more – is $49 for an individual and $80 for a family. The rates fall as much as 50% from that top rate based on income.
Programs for seniors: YMCA branches provide free or discounted memberships to Silver Sneakers, Silver and Fit and Renew Active, three similar health insurance programs available to older members.
Youth programs: The Y has resumed its sports leagues, including those tied to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Buffalo Bills, and it may soon add soccer.
A new strategic plan calls for more community outreach programs, including to those with physical or intellectual challenges.
“For many years, we’ve been recognized for some beautiful facilities,” Ehrbar said. “But those are tools for the work that we do.”
The pandemic also slowed momentum to build a modern YMCA near the North Buffalo-Tonawanda border. That effort will pick up steam in coming months.
Hicks has led the effort to secure $10 million toward the estimated $30 million cost to build a family branch to replace the Delaware and Ken-Ton family branches, built in 1927 and 1962, respectively.
A new 67,000-square-foot branch will be larger than those branches combined.
“We're basing our model off the Lockport YMCA, which was our most recent construction in 2018,” Ehrbar said.
Membership at the Lockport Y climbed from 2,000 to 12,000 within a few months. Planners for the North Buffalo project believe it will triple the combined current membership of 4,000.
Last November, the regional Y paid $2.4 million for a 7-acre tract at 1984 Elmwood Ave. to build the new facility less than a mile from the Delaware Family YMCA.
“People in Tonawanda are probably nervous about the facility moving a couple miles away to the city,” Ehrbar said. “But everyone we've talked to in the city has been excited that we're investing in the city instead of having all of our beautiful buildings in the suburbs. I think it shows that we want to be where there is the most need.”
YMCA leaders hope to open the new facility by the end of 2024 or in 2025.
Delaware and Ken-Ton members will remain a priority, Ehrbar said. He said he is talking with town and Ken-Ton school district leaders about prospects to continue some popular Y programs in the Tonawandas, particularly child care.
Meanwhile, he said, “we've started to see some growth as pandemic restrictions have started to disappear in the region. We're hopeful our membership by the end of the year is at least at 75% of what was before the pandemic, but it's been a slow, steady climb.”
Anyone wishing to support the Y’s mission can do so online at or visit ymcabn.org/give or visit a YMCA Buffalo Niagara branch.
YMCA Buffalo Niagara bottom lines
Staff
Before the pandemic: 1,100
Now: 600
Members
Before the pandemic: 58,000
Now: 32,000
After-school sites
Before the pandemic: 3,000 kids a day at 50 sites
Now: 1,600 kids at 40 sites
Annual budget
Before the pandemic: $26 million, including $1.4 million to support 2,700 families
Now: $15 million last year, including $800,000 for 2,300 families
