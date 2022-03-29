YMCA Buffalo Niagara emerges from pandemic with aims to broaden access

“People in Tonawanda are probably nervous about the facility moving a couple miles away to the city,” Ehrbar said. “But everyone we've talked to in the city has been excited that we're investing in the city instead of having all of our beautiful buildings in the suburbs. I think it shows that we want to be where there is the most need.”

YMCA leaders hope to open the new facility by the end of 2024 or in 2025.

Delaware and Ken-Ton members will remain a priority, Ehrbar said. He said he is talking with town and Ken-Ton school district leaders about prospects to continue some popular Y programs in the Tonawandas, particularly child care.

Meanwhile, he said, “we've started to see some growth as pandemic restrictions have started to disappear in the region. We're hopeful our membership by the end of the year is at least at 75% of what was before the pandemic, but it's been a slow, steady climb.”

Anyone wishing to support the Y’s mission can do so online at or visit ymcabn.org/give or visit a YMCA Buffalo Niagara branch.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara bottom lines

Staff