 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yes, it's snowing. But a warmup is on the way

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It may late April but the winter weather isn't done with Buffalo.

Western New Yorkers woke up – and groaned – Wednesday morning to find their daffodils and windshields covered in snow.

According to the National Weather Service's Buffalo office, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen by 8 a.m. at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport where they're based – breaking the record for the day set back in 1931 when .2 inches of snow fell.

"We are still actively shattering the record for snowfall for today," said meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

Ugh.

But he said, "We're not anticipating too much more in terms of accumulation. We're most likely seeing a few tenths of an inch at the very most."

While it will be chilly today with temperatures getting up to the low 40s, there's no more snow in the forecast and a slow and steady warmup is on its way.

By Monday, the highs should be in the upper 60s, Pandolfo said.

0 Comments

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canada eases border entry requirements

Canada eases border entry requirements

The U.S.-Canadian border will open a bit more starting Monday, as Canada eases its requirement that most visiting children be vaccinated and abandons its mandate that vaccinated visitors provide a quarantine plan just in case they come down with Covid-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue sunsets are very common on Mars! Science explains why

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News