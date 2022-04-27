Yes, it's snowing. But a warmup is on the way

It may late April but the winter weather isn't done with Buffalo.

Western New Yorkers woke up – and groaned – Wednesday morning to find their daffodils and windshields covered in snow.

According to the National Weather Service's Buffalo office, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen by 8 a.m. at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport where they're based – breaking the record for the day set back in 1931 when .2 inches of snow fell.

"We are still actively shattering the record for snowfall for today," said meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

Ugh.

But he said, "We're not anticipating too much more in terms of accumulation. We're most likely seeing a few tenths of an inch at the very most."

While it will be chilly today with temperatures getting up to the low 40s, there's no more snow in the forecast and a slow and steady warmup is on its way.

By Monday, the highs should be in the upper 60s, Pandolfo said.

