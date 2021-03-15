'Yelling that we need more': Rural vaccine rate remains stubbornly low

"There exists large variation in population access to potential Covid-19 vaccine administration facilities, particularly at the county level," according to a report published last month by the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy and the West Health Policy Center. It found 3% of Americans live more than 10 miles from a pharmacy, a main delivery point of the vaccine to senior citizens.

Oates said he and his family know the frustration of the vaccine hunt firsthand.

He said his father-in-law, who is 70, underwent surgery for congestive heart failure five years ago and spent about 40 weeks recovering in a nursing home. This left Oates' wife worried about his vulnerability to Covid-19.

His in-laws were on the call list for Allegany County's Office of the Aging since January but didn't have luck getting a vaccine this way, Oates said.

His mother-in-law has a cellphone but they have no internet at home – only a landline with an answering machine – so Oates and his wife spent about a month checking wherever they could for an appointment for the couple.

Oates said he doesn't think it's fair for the state to set up so many large vaccination sites in urban centers while not providing the same focused efforts for residents of Allegany and other rural counties.