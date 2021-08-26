 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyndham Lawn open house in Lockport marks 150th anniversary
0 comments

Wyndham Lawn open house in Lockport marks 150th anniversary

Support this work for $1 a month
Wyndham Lawn Hickey

The historic main admission building, dating from 1842, at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children in Lockport, seen Feb. 5, 2021.

 John Hickey

Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, which hosts a school for troubled adolescents in the Town of Lockport, will hold an open house Tuesday to mark its 150th anniversary.

The facility on Old Niagara Road is now owned by New Directions Youth and Family Services.

It opened in 1871 on High Street in the City of Lockport as a home for needy children, operated by the Lockport Ladies Relief Society. The facility moved to Wyndham Lawn, the former home of Gov. Washington Hunt, in 1892.

Wyndham Lawn Home for Children

The Wyndham Lawn Home for Children as it looked in 1892, when what was then known as the Lockport Home for the Friendless moved into Gov. Washington Hunt's former mansion. 

Thirty students currently live in residential care at Wyndham Lawn, which also includes the Henrietta G. Lewis Campus School and the Wayne A. Second Therapeutic Preschool.

Tickets for the open house, which lasts from 2 to 6 p.m., cost $10 and will include a boxed picnic dinner. The meal is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event is being held in conjunction with Wyndham Lawn's annual Summer Spectacular, a 40-year tradition featuring games, activities, teamwork and the Cardboard Boat Regatta.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News