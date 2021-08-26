Wyndham Lawn open house in Lockport marks 150th anniversary

Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, which hosts a school for troubled adolescents in the Town of Lockport, will hold an open house Tuesday to mark its 150th anniversary.

The facility on Old Niagara Road is now owned by New Directions Youth and Family Services.

It opened in 1871 on High Street in the City of Lockport as a home for needy children, operated by the Lockport Ladies Relief Society. The facility moved to Wyndham Lawn, the former home of Gov. Washington Hunt, in 1892.

Thirty students currently live in residential care at Wyndham Lawn, which also includes the Henrietta G. Lewis Campus School and the Wayne A. Second Therapeutic Preschool.

Tickets for the open house, which lasts from 2 to 6 p.m., cost $10 and will include a boxed picnic dinner. The meal is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event is being held in conjunction with Wyndham Lawn's annual Summer Spectacular, a 40-year tradition featuring games, activities, teamwork and the Cardboard Boat Regatta.

