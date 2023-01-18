 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WWII vet John B. Long receives special 96th birthday gift at military park

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Long honored at Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park

World War II Army veteran John B. Long, left, receives tribute from members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Wednesday at his 96th birthday party at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

 Lou Michel
Support this work for $1 a month

A unique honor was bestowed on World War II Army veteran Dr. John B. Long, who celebrated his 96th birthday Wednesday at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park with more than 75 well-wishers.

After receiving awards and proclamations from veteran organizations and elected officials, Dr. Long received his biggest birthday present with the naming of a room in his honor:

The “Staff Sergeant John B. Long Tactical Operations Center” is located on the second floor of the Canalside park’s museum.

“This room is the heart, blood and brains that makes the Naval Park happen,” said Terry McGuire, chairman of the park’s Board of Directors.

Long, one of the region’s best known advocates for veterans and a longtime supporter of the park, said he was humbled, but that the honor truly goes to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the United States.

People are also reading…

“It’s all about the young service members who were not able to come back home. They made it possible for freedoms that we enjoy,” Long said of those who died in the Second World War. “When I served in Germany, I observed how important life actually is, and when I returned home, I made it my goal to let others know of the tremendous sacrifices made for our freedoms.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo court upholds acquittal of Fukushima nuclear disaster executives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News