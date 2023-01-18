WWII vet John B. Long receives special 96th birthday gift at military park

A unique honor was bestowed on World War II Army veteran Dr. John B. Long, who celebrated his 96th birthday Wednesday at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park with more than 75 well-wishers.
After receiving awards and proclamations from veteran organizations and elected officials, Dr. Long received his biggest birthday present with the naming of a room in his honor:
The “Staff Sergeant John B. Long Tactical Operations Center” is located on the second floor of the Canalside park’s museum.
“This room is the heart, blood and brains that makes the Naval Park happen,” said Terry McGuire, chairman of the park’s Board of Directors.
Long, one of the region’s best known advocates for veterans and a longtime supporter of the park, said he was humbled, but that the honor truly goes to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the United States.
“It’s all about the young service members who were not able to come back home. They made it possible for freedoms that we enjoy,” Long said of those who died in the Second World War. “When I served in Germany, I observed how important life actually is, and when I returned home, I made it my goal to let others know of the tremendous sacrifices made for our freedoms.”