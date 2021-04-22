WUFO Radio selected for location in African American Heritage Corridor

"One of the things the master plan made clear is that there should be no more demolitions on Michigan Avenue, from Ferry (Street) all the way down to Shiloh (Baptist) Church," Peoples-Stokes said.

She said the 19th-century building at 509 Michigan is in an area where abolitionist and freedom fighter Harriet Tubman may have walked and also in the vicinity where the Niagara Movement was founded, which led to the establishment of the NAACP.

"The importance of keeping that building livable is, to me, critical," said Peoples-Stokes.

"The thought that, not only will that building be there, but it will be twinned – so there will be another that looks just like it – is quite admirable. I think it's a great plan," she added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen also worked with Brown's team in coming up with the selection process for a long-term tenant for the building.

Work is expected to start in late summer, with completion in 2022.

Pridgen said Vision Multi Media Group CEO Sheila Brown is the first Black woman to own an AM/FM radio station in New York State. Her radio station broadcasts as Power 96.5 FM and Mix 1080 AM.