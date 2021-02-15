 Skip to main content
WUFO owner: 'Surprise judgment' of $500K to ex-employee based on technicality
WUFO owner: 'Surprise judgment' of $500K to ex-employee based on technicality

Sheila Brown

WUFO owner Sheila Brown at the station in Buffalo in 2016. 

 Mark Mulville

The owner of WUFO Radio said her lawyers are reviewing the decision of a federal judge who last week awarded nearly $500,000 to an ex-employee who sued the station over religious and gender discrimination.

"Our lawyers are reviewing the decision and are gathering information to help us determine our next steps," said Sheila Brown of Vision Multimedia Group-WUFO Radio LLC.

The station hired Robert Frank in January 2016 to supervise on-air talent and fired him four months later.

Brown told him that he "needed to perform in a Christian manner," among other comments, according to his lawsuit.

"As the owner and operator of this heritage station, I know fully well that the workplace has to be a safe space for people of all genders, faiths, creeds and sexual preferences," Brown said. "I pride myself in having a very diverse team that flourishes in a work environment where everyone and every idea is respected and valued.

"This surprise judgement was made in default and the judge's ruling was based on a technicality that wasn’t due to any wrong doing of Vision Multimedia Group," Brown said.

Enterprise Editor

In my 23rd year at The News, I use a lot of spreadsheets. So I like data. A lot. Still chasing stories at courthouses. From St. Louis. A Missouri and Syracuse grad.

