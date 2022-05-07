Wrong-way driver killed in Thruway crash with tractor-trailer

At about 1:27 a.m., state police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the I-90 in Hamburg, with troopers spotting the vehicle heading westbound in the eastbound lane. Troopers first tried to stop the vehicle with emergency lights activated while traveling behind the vehicle in the eastbound lane, but the driver failed to comply, according to a State Police release. Troopers entered a U-turn and crossed over to the westbound lanes and continued to follow the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to stop for several miles until it crashed head-on with the tractor-trailer in Evans.