A wrong-way driver suspected of being intoxicated faces a vehicular manslaughter charge after an early Saturday morning collision on the Niagara Thruway killed a 38-year-old Tonawanda man, according to State Police.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Guillermo Morales, 52, of Buffalo, on charges of vehicular manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation and additional vehicle and traffic law charges.

At 3:06 a.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle collision on the I-190 southbound lane in Buffalo. Their investigation determined that Morales was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram northbound on the I-190's southbound lane. Morales struck a 2009 Buick traveling southbound head-on, according to a State Police release.

The driver of the Buick, Matthew J. Czop, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Morales was in possession of cocaine and showed signs of intoxication, according to police.

Morales was taken to Erie County Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police arrested Morales at the hospital. His arraignment is pending due to medical treatment.

Morales has a prior DWI and two prior DWAI convictions, according to police.

The investigation by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, remains ongoing.

- Patrick Lakamp