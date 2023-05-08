In the immediate aftermath of the Tops massacre, Mark Talley found himself lost and devastated.

Talley, whose mother was killed by a white supremacist, was numb – and remains numb to this day – to emotion, he said, fearing his body isn’t strong enough to manage.

There are days when he still feels guilty for not protecting his mother that day. Other days are filled with rage and sadness, he said.

One thing that helped him focus some of his anger, he said, was writing.

His self-published book, "5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo," will be released Sunday, on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

The book is a tribute to his mother, Geraldine 'Gerri' Chapman Talley. The 62-year-old was one of the 10 Black people killed in the violence, which injured three other people.

"My mother was a beautiful, kind, loving person who brought joy to the world," said Talley, 33. "Her death is a tragedy that can never be rectified, but I take solace in knowing that her spirit will constantly live through me and the memories of those who know her."

During a news conference on Monday about the book's release, held across the street from the Tops supermarket that was the site of the racist attack, he outlined the book’s three parts: his relationship with his mother growing up; the personal struggles he faced while in his 20s; and the immediate aftermath of the May 14 massacre.

He credited Jacquie Abram for helping him with the book over seven or eight months.

Talley learned of Abraham's book, "Hush Money: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in Her Workplace & Kept Her Job," and contacted her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"She’s been instrumental in the writing process," Talley said.

Abraham, who said she has family on the West Side and in Niagara Falls, had planned to come to Buffalo after the May shooting. Talley had heard about her plans and reached out, offering to help with any events she might be having.

Feeling blessed and humbled Talley chose to work with her, she said she and Talley bonded over their shared racial trauma, though their sources were different from each other.

"It is a gut-wrenching, it is a heart-breaking – but it is a beautiful – page-turner," she said.

In addition to writing, Talley founded Agents for Advocacy, a not-for-profit organization focused on targeting socio-economic inequality.

"We must do better," Talley said, "and we must strive to do better."

Talley said he plans to be involved in Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live, the weekly events in the shopping plaza at Jefferson and East Utica Street, a block north of the Tops store.

He said it's important to push for change. His sincere wish, he said, was for people to work together to create safer and more equitable places for everyone to live.

He also lamented ongoing mass shootings across the country.

"When it comes to the attack here, I know why this happened," he said, "but I still can’t understand and comprehend why in 2023 this is still happening."