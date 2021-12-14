'Wreaths Across America' event set at veterans cemetery

The annual "Wreaths Across America Day," an effort to put Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country, will be marked by a ceremony at noon Saturday at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.

Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia will be the keynote speaker for the event. Other speakers include Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, and Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, a Batavia Republican.

The Western New York National Cemetery is located at 1254 Indian Falls Road in Pembroke.

Family members and others will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans and spouses. The event is open to the public. Organizers suggest that guests arrive by 11:30 a.m.

Parking and seating are limited so organizers also recommend that guests carpool from the Pembroke High School corner of Route 5 and Route 77 to the cemetery. Seating is limited, so guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

Information about sponsoring wreaths for late veterans and their spouses can be found at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

