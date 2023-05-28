It's been quite a year for the Canal Fest of the Tonawandas. And the annual dose of festival food, carnival rides and classic-car cruising is still seven weeks away.

But after a fitful period that included its announced cancellation, unexplained reinstatement, unexpected support from the governor's office and ongoing debate, it could also be the last year for the event in its familiar, eight-day format.

"It's a key, kind of staple event for the Tonawandas," said North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec, "but it doesn't mean that we can't re-envision it to some extent."

Canal Fest is a major attraction for Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, drawing as many as 300,000 visitors annually. It's also a key fundraiser for nonprofit organizations along the Erie Canal that make money from sales of food and other items at festival stands.

But it's not easy to pull together. Canal Fest President Peter Chenier, in a February letter to North Tonawanda officials, deemed it a "logistical nightmare."

The pandemic canceled Canal Fest in 2020 and 2021 but the festival returned, without its parade, last year.

In March, the 15-member Canal Fest Corp. board reluctantly postponed the festival, largely for financial reasons.

But one month later, it was back on.

Cost concerns stalled final approval in the City of Tonawanda, which hosts the eight-day event with North Tonawanda, until lobbying secured the festival's official return for its 40th anniversary.

Now, officials await state aid to offset the Twin Cities' expenses for public services, after Gov. Kathy Hochul took an interest in keeping Canal Fest afloat.

"The governor stepped up and, I would say, re-energized the idea of Canal Fest," Tylec said, though specifics aren't yet known.

This year's festival, set for July 16 to 23, will see changes, with a new mix of amusement rides and fewer participating nonprofit organizations.

Elected officials had urged the festival to scale back to four days, arguing condensing the event would make it better. Festival organizers held firm but local leaders will revive their case for 2024.

"It just makes more sense for us to have it as a four-day event," Tonawanda Council Member Carl Nocera said, "because we bear the burden of so many of the things on the City of Tonawanda side and our costs haven't gone down."

In explaining the cancellation in March, Vice President Rick Maier said the organization needed to raise about $200,000 annually to cover liability insurance, entertainment costs and to reimburse both cities.

Fewer community nonprofit groups have signed on to help raise money, Maier said then, and interest in taking part in the parade also has dwindled.

Forms filed with the IRS show the organization's precarious financial position. In 2019, the most recent year available, the corporation lost $21,200 as expenses of $177,438 outpaced revenues of $156,236. The previous year, the corporation reported a $7,120 gain. By the end of 2019, its assets had fallen to $21,801.

Still, by April, organizers reversed course without public explanation. Maier did not respond to a request for further comment Wednesday.

Tonawanda Mayor John White said he was surprised by the change of heart. After the announced cancellation, White said he contacted Tylec to talk about cooperating to hold a back-to-basics festival in place of Canal Fest.

They set aside the idea after Canal Fest revealed its return, White said, though he had concerns about moving forward at the festival's current length.

For one, it's hard to find enough volunteers to staff the nonprofits' booths, especially with organizers requiring participating groups to set up for the festival's full run, White said.

A longer event also means more opportunity for crowd misbehavior, he said, adding nearly all area festivals operate for just one weekend, or a long weekend, with the notable exception of the Erie County Fair.

The North Tonawanda Common Council had approved its agreement with Canal Fest in February, but the Tonawanda Common Council still had to act.

In meetings, organizers dug in their heels on the length, White and Nocera said, but agreed to other changes.

Nonprofit groups now can choose when to set up their booths, for example, and the festival will host fewer rides aimed at younger children, they said.

"I want to make sure that we support it, move forward, and let's have a great eight days," White said. "Next year, maybe four or five days."

The changes are welcome but don't go far enough, said Nocera, who had tried to persuade organizers to let nonprofits keep more of the money they make at the event.

He said the number of participating nonprofits has fallen from nearly 60 to just 11. This includes two local institutions, the City of Tonawanda Historical Society and North Tonawanda's Carnegie Art Center, that opted out this year.

There used to be enough activities to justify eight days, Nocera said, recalling traditional events such as lumberjack demonstrations, tug-of-war contests and a diaper derby.

"That's not the case anymore," he said.

Nocera said he thought the Tonawanda Common Council would vote down the festival's request for approval, allowing officials to negotiate further changes. But it passed 3-2 on May 16, with Nocera one of two no votes.

Canal Fest organizers had urged supporters to lobby Council members prior to the vote. "I can’t stress how important this is!" the organization said on Facebook.

Another factor was the governor's interest in the festival. She reached out to Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, to discuss assisting the two governments.

"She asked if she could help," Conrad said.

Conrad, Tylec and Nocera all said they don't know the final details of any state aid.

The Canal Fest organization will pay $30,000 to North Tonawanda and $35,000 to Tonawanda for police, fire and sanitation services, but the cities' expenses are higher, officials said. Tylec said he estimates each city spends $50,000.

“ESD has been in touch with North Tonawanda and City of Tonawanda to assess their specific needs in association with this year’s Canal Fest and assist them in applying for needed funding," Empire State Development spokeswoman Pamm Lent emailed. "Canal Fest has historically instilled a sense of community pride, attracting visitors from across the region and stimulating the growth of tourism and other businesses in the Tonawandas.”