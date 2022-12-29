World Central Kitchen returns to Buffalo to feed people in wake of new disaster

World Central Kitchen, the international food relief organization, came to help feed Buffalo's East Side in the wake of the mass shooting in May. Now, they are back in response to the blizzard that shut down Buffalo for nearly a week and left hundreds of people without food.

From mid-May into July, WCK staffed tents and brought food trucks to the corner of Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street in the Masten Park neighborhood to offer food to residents whose only supermarket was the target of a racist massacre that killed 10 Black people and injured three others.

This week, WCK reached back out to connections made seven months ago, including Chef Darian Bryan of the Plating Society, the African Heritage Food Co-op and Buffalo Resilience, a partnership of area restaurants and volunteers who provide meals to those in need.

WCK organizer Tyler Sodoma said Bryan and volunteers prepared more than 500 dinners Wednesday that were delivered to shelters, community centers and people by members of the Pioneer Snow Surfers snowmobile club based in Sardinia.

Thursday, another local kitchen was prepping 600 lunches, Bryan was cooking 500 fettucine Alfredo dinners and WCK was recruiting volunteers to deliver meals using rented side-by-side ATVs.

“We are scaling up and assessing the need for the weekend, and trying to assemble an army of delivery teams to get as many people fed as safely as possible,” Sodoma said. “It’s looking different than our first activation in Buffalo, but the sentiment is the same.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

WCK, founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, brings hot meals to disaster areas, war zones and places in sudden need of immediate food relief. Andrés has been running WCK sites in Ukraine since Russia began waging war there in February, and he recently responded to the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California and the recent tornado in New Orleans.

Sodoma said three WCK staff members were on their way to Buffalo on Thursday while he coordinated efforts from New York City.

“I miss Buffalo,” he said. “It is great to be able to activate our network again and see that everyone we met in the spring is ready to jump on board and help as much as possible.”

The African Heritage Food Co-op and other organizations have been reaching out to their contacts at local agencies and put out a Google form for people who need food assistance. It can be found on the AHFC Facebook page, facebook.com/ahfcbuffalo.

Sodoma said WCK plans to continue its efforts in Buffalo at least through the weekend. Although the city’s driving ban was lifted Thursday, people who own vehicles may have had them towed or they may have been damaged in the storm.

“Our concern now also is the potential for snow melting with the warmer temperatures and causing flooding,” Sodoma said.

He said he wanted to give "shoutouts" to the City of Buffalo, the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs for their assistance.

"They have been really helpful in facilitating what needs to happen to allow us to figure out what will be possible for the weekend without getting in anyone’s way," he said.