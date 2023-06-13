Family caregivers and those who provide medical, emotional or spiritual care to others are welcome to upcoming workshops to help improve their own wellness.

How three caregivers battled burnout: 'Overload in every sense of the word' “You're coping with all of these in-the-moment things but you also know you're losing your person. That never leaves your mind,” says Darcy Thiel, a Buffalo mental health counselor.

“Healing the Whole Person” will be offered in person from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Unity of Buffalo, 1243 Delaware Ave., and repeated online in an interactive online conference at the same time June 24.

Participants will develop a plan to improve their physical, emotional and/or spiritual well-being before using the same strategies to help others.

The Rev. Dr. Melody Rutherford, director of Spiritual Care at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, will help lead the event.

Register for either event for a donation of $10 by visiting livingwellnow.info, or pay at the door for the in-person event. Registration includes unlimited downloads of “Less Stress, Better Health and More Love," a body-mind workbook designed to improve communication between professionals, caregivers and patients. The workbook will be used in each workshop.

For more information, call 716-909-9612 or email unity.livingwell@gmail.com.

– Scott Scanlon