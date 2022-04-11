Workshop on tree-planting offered at West Seneca Community Center and Library

A workshop on how to plant trees is being offered by the Buffalo Green Fund, Re-Tree and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County from 9:30 a.m. to noon on April 23 at the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road, West Seneca.

Those who attend the "Planting Trees" workshop will learn how trees promote better air quality and quality of life, how to select the right tree for the right location, proper planting techniques and more. They also will receive free, one-year memberships to the University Heights Tool Library that will ensure they have all the tools need to plant trees.

On April 30, 200 trees will be planted on city streets and in county parks to commemorate Erie County's 200th anniversary. The event will end with a tree planting at 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of the West Seneca Community Center and Library to be hosted by the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.