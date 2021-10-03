 Skip to main content
Workshop focuses on getting past 'white fragility' to talk about race
"Moving Beyond 'White Fragility': Honest, Effective Conversations About Race" will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

The workshop, by Buffalo writer Nanette D. Massey, uses the bestseller "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" as the starting point for "frank, practical" discussions to help whites and nonwhites talk with each other about race with confidence rather than trepidation. Participants should have read the book by Robin DiAngelo prior to the event. 

Masks will be required. Information and tickets are available at eventbrite.com

