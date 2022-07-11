Workers won't strike this week at 3 long-term care facilities; one-day walkouts still planned at 9 nursing homes

Three Western New York long-term care facilities will no longer face one-day strikes this week following an agreement over wages this weekend, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East said in a news release Monday.
According to the release, the Buffalo Center, Ellicott Center and Newfane Rehabilitation have agreed to a $15 per hour minimum wage for service workers, wage scales for experience and higher pay at all levels. The union has withdrawn strike notices for the three facilities.
At Buffalo Center and Ellicott Center, union negotiators and facility representatives will resume talks Thursday to settle "a small number of outstanding issues," the union said in the release.
One-day strikes are still planned at nine other long-term care facilities this week.
Workers on Tuesday plan to strike at five facilities: Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg; Fiddler's Green Manor in Springville; Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Gowanda; Humboldt House in Buffalo; and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.
Strikes are planned on Wednesday at four nursing homes: Elderwood at Lockport; Elderwood at Williamsville; Garden Gate in Cheektowaga; and North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda.
The nine planned strikes involve about 1,000 workers.