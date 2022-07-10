Workers won't strike this week at 2 long-term care facilities following wage agreement

Two long-term care facilities will no longer face one-day strikes this week following an agreement over wages this weekend, a spokeswoman for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East reported.
According to the report, the Buffalo Center and the Ellicott Center have agreed to a $15 per hour minimum wage for service workers, wage scales for experience and higher pay at all levels. The union has withdrawn strike notices for the two locations.
Negotiators from the union and the facilities will resume talks Thursday to settle "a small number of outstanding issues," the union spokeswoman said in a press release.
Strikes still are planned at 10 other long-term care facilities on Wednesday and Thursday, the union said. They are Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler's Green Manor in Springville, Garden Gate in Cheektowaga, Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Gowanda, Humboldt House in Buffalo, Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center, North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.