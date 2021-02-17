Workers at Wellsville nursing home ratify first union contract

About 55 employees at Wellsville's Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center ratified their first-ever union contract this week.

Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East, announced that the employees, who staged a three-day strike in September, won three annual wage increases of 2.25% each.

The contract also includes sick and personal days, designated holidays, and increased vacation accruals and company retirement contributions, the union said.

Bargaining that began in July 2018 included union charges of unfair practices by the nursing home, including wrongful termination, discrimination, unsafe work environment, retaliation and refusal to bargain.

Highland Park is one of 11 nursing homes in New York and New Jersey owned by Excelsior Care Group, a for-profit chain. The administrator of the Wellsville site did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 80-bed nursing home is rated 3 out of 5 stars by the state Health Department and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The state says 22 residents have died of Covid-19.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.