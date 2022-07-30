 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workers at Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center vote to unionize

  • Updated
Workers at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center have voted to unionize, a spokeswoman for Communications Workers of America Local 1168 reported.

In balloting held July 19 and certified by the National Labor Relations Board, the workers approved the union by a margin of 64 to 51, with seven non-determinative challenge ballots.

The union noted that CWA was notified July 27 that the veterinary center will not challenge the election and that the NLRB is preparing a certification letter. Workers are expected to meet early next week to start preparing to bargain their first contract,

The workers include veterinary technicians and assistants, laboratory assistants, surgical assistants, pharmacy assistants and technicians, accounting clerks, administrative assistants, client service representatives and housekeepers, the union spokeswoman said.

According to the union, workers contacted Local 1168 earlier this year with concerns about low staffing levels and high staff turnover.

Local 1168 president Cori Gambini noted that this is the first veterinary center in the Buffalo area that the union will be representing.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

