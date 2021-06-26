 Skip to main content
Workers at Gasport nursing home ratify 3-year contract
Unionized employees at Absolut Care of Gasport ratified a new three-year contract Wednesday.

The pact covers 45 employees: certified nursing assistants, activities aides, dietary workers and housekeeping and laundry workers.

They are members of Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East.

The terms include higher starting wages, general wage increases, longevity bonuses and pension improvements.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an enhanced compensation package to our employees, all of whom work tirelessly on behalf of our residents," said Edward Farbenblum of RCA Healthcare Management at Gasport, which owns the 83-bed nursing home.

