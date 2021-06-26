Workers at Gasport nursing home ratify 3-year contract

Unionized employees at Absolut Care of Gasport ratified a new three-year contract Wednesday.
The pact covers 45 employees: certified nursing assistants, activities aides, dietary workers and housekeeping and laundry workers.
They are members of Local 1199, Service Employees International Union, United Healthcare Workers East.
The terms include higher starting wages, general wage increases, longevity bonuses and pension improvements.
“We are pleased to be able to offer an enhanced compensation package to our employees, all of whom work tirelessly on behalf of our residents," said Edward Farbenblum of RCA Healthcare Management at Gasport, which owns the 83-bed nursing home.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.