Workers allege racial discrimination in lawsuit against Mercy Hospital

Metz Culinary did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Metz and Catholic Health assigned only the Black second-shift Environmental Services Department workers to clean the Covid-19 rooms, and when white employees helped, offered to help, or questioned why only the Black employees were assigned to the Covid-19 rooms, they were not permitted to help and, instead, were fired or retaliated against.

Metz employees supervise and manage all the Environmental Services Department employees, some of whom are paid by Metz, while others are paid by Catholic Health, according to the lawsuit.

Two Black workers who are suing remain employees in the department and report to a Metz supervisor who ultimately reports to a Metz employee individually named in the suit.

The other Black plaintiffs include a former Catholic Health employee, who quit in frustration, and a former Metz supervisor who quit after not getting a pay raise like his counterparts, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, while in the presence of the former Metz supervisor, a white employee responded to a cleaning request by pulling on her skin and saying, “I don’t do that, see the color of my skin?” according to the lawsuit.