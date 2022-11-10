Worker shortage top of mind for employers

With the region's unemployment rate running at historic lows, companies are scrambling to recruit and keep talent.

But it's a complex problem for employers to solve.

"We cannot ignore that we live in a region where the workforce participation rate is less than the national average," Dottie Gallagher, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership's president and CEO, said Thursday. "There are significant systemic barriers that block too many people from participating more fully in the workforce system."

Employers are trying everything from higher pay to flexible hours to signing bonuses. Gallagher, in the business group's annual report to membership, touched on other efforts to build up the workforce:

• The Talent Pipeline Management program, which involves a dozen local employers trying to fill a combined 400 jobs. The program, developed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, identifies key roles that can become a bottleneck at a company if they go unfilled.

"It brings a group of employers together who, right now, compete for talent figure out how they collectively cobble together to build a talent pipeline," Gallagher said.

That involves writing job descriptions that focus on what skills are truly needed, and evaluating where a company's best employees came from, such as a community college or from another employer.

"Then we go out and try to create a new pipeline, by either expanding capacity in the existing pipeline or developing a training program specifically for that group of employers," she said.

In other communities where this program has been used, the biggest challenge is to get employers to embrace that spirit of cooperation, Gallagher said.

"What we say to them is, stealing another guy's guy is not sustainable for the long-term future," she said.

• The formation of the state Office of Strategic Workforce Development, within Empire State Development. The office, which was announced last spring, "has pledged to champion employer-led workforce development, and we hope that will be an impactful change," Gallagher said.

• "Benefits cliff" calculators. Working with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Partnership has launched free, online calculators to help employers assess the financial impact of raises and promotions on employees.

In some cases, employees turn down pay increases because it would make them ineligible for public assistance benefits, without covering the cost of the lost benefits. Hence, they face a "benefits cliff." The calculators are designed to help employers identify the problem and work on ways around it.

Erie County and the Partnership have teamed up on a Live Well demonstration project, designed to smooth the loss of those benefits as employees climb the career ladder.

Gallagher weighed in one some other current business topics:

Statewide election results: "I think, first of all, having a governor who is from our region will accrue to our region's benefit. But I think the strong showing that (Lee) Zeldin had is helpful in terms of putting Albany on notice that there is another market out there that cares about the economy."

Lifting of U.S.-Canada border restrictions: "It's going to mean we're going to have a lot more Canadian dollars circulating in our market. Hopefully we can re-create those habits of coming down for a Sabres game, and going over to Niagara-on-the-Lake for a glass of wine. It flows both ways."

Climate Action Council's energy blueprint: "The business community is very concerned about the Climate Action Council plan and what near-term impact that's going to have, not just on reliability, but our ability to attract business to the region."

The statewide energy plan, now being debated, would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by gradually phasing out the use of natural gas in homes and buildings, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.

That means switching from gas heating, cooking and appliances to all-electric models. In transportation, New Yorkers will need to adopt electric vehicles, drive fewer total miles and embrace public transit.

"We can't compromise on climate. We know we have to make serious changes," Gallagher said. "But we want to make them in a way that is common sense, and that can be done and achieved."