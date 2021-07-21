Worker shortage is employers' top issue, M&T Bank CFO says

"If you are a more suburban hotel, a beach-based property or leisure or spa-based property, you're pretty close to pre-pandemic levels," he said. "If you're an urban property, relying as much or more on business travel as on leisure travel, you're better than you were pre-pandemic, but still maybe 60%, going toward 70% of pre-pandemic levels."

Restaurants: Restaurants were another segment that was walloped over the past year, with restrictions on how they could operate. King said receipt data shows restaurants' activity has been picking up. "Their constraint, again, is labor," he said. "Getting cooks and servers has been a challenge. You can see it around town, with some of the more upscale restaurants, that they're managing their hours based on availability of labor and the experience they can provide."

Auto dealers: Many automakers have struggled to produce vehicles, due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. That has generated less inventory for dealers to sell.

But King said those circumstances work in dealers' favor. "There's really little price negotiation off the sticker for new cars," he said. "Used-car values are up in some cases a third from where they were a year ago."