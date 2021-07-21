Worker shortage is employers' top issue, M&T Bank CFO says

Whenever Darren King talks to M&T Bank's business customers, one topic always comes up.
"Availability of labor is their No. 1 issue," said King, the bank's chief financial officer. "Every single one, every industry."
King said he sees the economic recovery generally moving along a good path, with some variation by industry.
Overall, King said he feels the economy is "solid. I don't think I would go all the way to say it's exuberant and that it's euphoria."
Finding enough people to hire remains a pressing issue for employers, he said.
"There's obviously some supply chain challenges in certain sectors," he said. "The biggest supply issue is talent, and available workers. And I think that's the next thing to go, to get more folks back on the employment rolls."
King, in an interview and in comments to investors, offered his view on the economy and M&T's operations, as the bank released its second-quarter earnings Wednesday. The Buffalo-based bank has a wide-ranging perspective on the economy, with branches in eight states and Washington, D.C., and a major bank acquisition just over the horizon:
Hotels: The hotel industry was hit hard from the early days of the pandemic, when travel essentially ground to a halt. Hotels generally are doing better now than they were a year ago, but there are differences depending on a hotel's location and customer base, King said.
"If you are a more suburban hotel, a beach-based property or leisure or spa-based property, you're pretty close to pre-pandemic levels," he said. "If you're an urban property, relying as much or more on business travel as on leisure travel, you're better than you were pre-pandemic, but still maybe 60%, going toward 70% of pre-pandemic levels."
Restaurants: Restaurants were another segment that was walloped over the past year, with restrictions on how they could operate. King said receipt data shows restaurants' activity has been picking up. "Their constraint, again, is labor," he said. "Getting cooks and servers has been a challenge. You can see it around town, with some of the more upscale restaurants, that they're managing their hours based on availability of labor and the experience they can provide."
Auto dealers: Many automakers have struggled to produce vehicles, due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. That has generated less inventory for dealers to sell.
But King said those circumstances work in dealers' favor. "There's really little price negotiation off the sticker for new cars," he said. "Used-car values are up in some cases a third from where they were a year ago."
On top of that, dealers don't have to finance many new cars and trucks on the lot, because they are selling quickly, he said.
Meanwhile, auto manufacturers are aiming to ramp up production, to run as close to capacity as possible, with full shifts. "Their unit costs go up if they're not running at full capacity," King said.
Consumer spending: M&T's ATM activity is up, and so is the amount of cash customers are withdrawing from the machines, King said. Credit and debit card activity is up from a year ago, too. "By all indications, the consumer is back."
Loan growth: Different stimulus programs – whether checks for individuals or Paycheck Protection Program funds for businesses – have put deposits into customers' accounts, and are cutting into loan growth, King said. "If you have more money in your account, you don't need to borrow. It's cheaper to use the funds that you have than to borrow."
Tech Hub: M&T last spring began welcoming workers – on a voluntary basis – into the $58 million "tech hub" the bank created inside Seneca One tower. "We're definitely seeing more people coming in, but we've still got a ways to go with the capacity that we've built," King said.
The tech hub is unique among M&T offices in that it's a new setting for employees, said Julia Berchou, a spokeswoman. The bank has conducted orientation sessions for employees who are working there, and more of those sessions are scheduled.
People's deal. M&T in the second quarter recorded $4 million in expenses related to its planned acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial, on top of $10 million in merger-related expenses in the first quarter.
M&T expects the $7.6 billion all-stock purchase to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulators' approval.
"The shareholders have spoken in favor of the deal, now we just need the regulators to do the same thing," King said.
Second-quarter profits. M&T reported net income of $458 million in the second quarter, up from $241 million a year ago. M&T's profits a year ago were impacted by the bank bulking up its loan loss reserves, bracing for economic fallout from the pandemic.
Matt Glynn