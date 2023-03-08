A worker died in a fall at the Delaware Tower Condominiums at 1088 Delaware Ave. on Monday afternoon, Buffalo police said Wednesday.
The worker "fell from a seventh-story patio while working on the building," police said.
The worker suffered serious injuries and "died a short time later," police said.
His name was not released. He was described as a 49-year-old Lancaster man.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
