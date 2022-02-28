 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Worker behind Trump message on Cheektowaga plow truck drops federal lawsuit
Worker behind Trump message on Cheektowaga plow truck drops federal lawsuit

  • Updated
Trump2020
Photo courtesy of the Town of Cheektowaga

The town snowplow driver arrested for painting a Trump 2020 slogan on the sides of a plow truck has withdrawn his federal lawsuit against the Town of Cheektowaga.

Robert Hupkowicz sued for false arrest and malicious prosecution, also naming the highway superintendent, town supervisor and a deputy highway superintendent as defendants.

"We conducted depositions, and it became clear that we were going to have a tough time proving our case at trial, even if we got to trial," said attorney Michael T. Dwan, who represented Hupkowicz. 

Hupkowicz remains employed by the town, "and things seem to be more amicable between everybody over there," Dwan said Monday.

Hupkowicz said he wrote the Trump slogan as a joke meant to be seen only by his co-workers in the highway garage, although town officials disputed that assertion.

When town officials accused Hupkowicz of vandalizing the truck in December 2019, he was pulled over by police while on duty, handcuffed, booked, fingerprinted, photographed and suspended without pay. Then, the town alerted the media.

The criminal mischief and graffiti charges against him were later dropped.

– Patrick Lakamp

