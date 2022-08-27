 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work will begin to stop hazardous substances from entering Scajaquada Creek near Black Rock Canal

  Updated
Work is beginning to contain and remove hazardous substances seeping into Scajaquada Creek near its outlet into the Black Rock Canal in Buffalo, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced.

During the next few weeks, T&R Environmental, a DEC spill response contractor, will take efforts to stop contaminated groundwater and coal tar from getting into the creek from a pump station near Niagara Street. New booms will be installed in areas near the pump station and contaminated sediment will be removed.  

Advisories also will be posted to remind people not to eat fish from Scajaquada Creek and the Black Rock Canal.

The DEC reported that testing of Scajaquada Creek discovered coal tar and other pollutants in sediments from West Avenue downstream to the Black Rock Canal. The DEC noted that it is working with the City of Buffalo and National Fuel as it addresses the spill.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

