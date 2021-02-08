Work to begin on Villa Maria Academy conversion

Construction is expected to begin this spring on a project to convert half of the former Villa Maria Academy in Cheektowaga into a 67-unit affordable senior residence.

A partnership of Queens-based CB Emmanuel Realty, Buffalo-based Delta Development of Western New York and Catholic Charities are working with Trautman Associates and Preservation Studios on the $15 million project to reuse the closed former all-girls Catholic high school.

The six-story Gothic Revival-style building was erected in 1927 for the Felician Sisters of St. Francis to house both the Motherhouse and Novitiate, as well as a public and private chapels, and a boarding and day school. It's located on the edge of the Villa Maria College campus.

The Sisters still occupy the convent and chapel, but closed Villa Maria Academy in 2006 because of declining enrollment and financial challenges, leaving half the building vacant and unused.

Under the plan that was approved by the town last year, the redevelopment project would occupy about 80,000 square feet on the western half of the complex at 600 Doat St., which also includes the Villa Maria Motherhouse.