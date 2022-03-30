 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work resumes on $19.5 million Thruway improvement project in Chautauqua County
Work has resumed on a $19.5 million pavement project on the eastbound I-90 in Chautauqua County, the New York State Thruway Authority announced.

The project was started last July and involves a 13-mile stretch in the Thruway from the Pennsylvania state line to just beyond Exit 60 in Westfield at milepost 483.

“Western New York is a gateway to tourism, commerce and economic growth,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll in a statement Wednesday. “The pavement improvements on this section of the Thruway will enhance safety and reliability for the thousands of motorists and commercial traffic who travel this stretch every day.” 

The project includes full-depth pavement rehabilitation and reconstruction of the eastbound lanes, as well as safety improvements, such as reflective line striping, extensive guide rail replacement, drainage improvements and signage.

Motorists in the area may encounter lane closures on the Thruway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while work is underway.

