Work resumes at long-delayed Amherst pocket park

Crews building the pocket park that's at the heart of a long-standing dispute between the Town of Amherst and a New York City billionaire have made substantial progress on the project in recent weeks.

Workers have installed the metal trellis that serves as the focal point of the park at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue on the site of a former gas station. They also are pouring concrete for the walking paths and other elements of the future park, Supervisor Brian Kulpa said Friday.

"They're making really good progress," Kulpa said. "It looks great."

The site remains surrounded by fencing that will be removed when work is finished on the concrete aggregate and other permanent features.

This should be finished by the end of the year, Kulpa said, allowing people waiting at the bus stops on Kenmore and Niagara Falls Boulevard to move away from the edge of the street and further into the park.

Lights at the quarter-acre park also could be electrified soon but landscaping and the addition of movable furniture likely won't happen until the spring, he said.

"At this point, we're at the mercy of the weather," Kulpa said.

In addition to the shade element, the park will boast benches, two bus stops, trees and rain gardens.

The town had waited for months for the arrival of the large trellis, which required a crane to install. To help move this process along, the town switched from a prefabricated, aluminum trellis to a steel trellis that was fabricated locally, Kulpa said.

The project should remain within its original budget, he said. Most of the cost was expected to be covered by a $364,000 state grant.

The town had acquired the brownfield property through the use of eminent domain over the strong objections of John A. Catsimatidis, whose United Refining Co. operated a Red Apple gas station and convenience store on the site until closing it in the late 1990s.

The property dispute dates to early 2018 when Kulpa, then newly elected, raised concerns about the condition of the parcel at 159 Niagara Falls Blvd.

United Refining had removed the underground gas storage tanks, razed the site and surrounded it with concrete barriers, but the property otherwise sat unused.

Catsimatidis challenged the eminent domain effort in court but lost and the town took control in summer 2020. The town revealed plans for a small park covering this spot and a neighboring property purchased in 2018.

The town removed the barriers, added a handful of wooden benches along Kenmore and Niagara Falls Boulevard and hosted a pop-up farmers market.

Nothing else happened through the rest of 2020 and throughout 2021. Catsimatidis continued to blast the town for replacing a redevelopment-ready site with a tiny park.

In late spring, crews finally began digging out, and replacing, the layer of fill that covered the property and installing the concrete pillars that serve as the foundation for the shade element. But work stopped in the summer until the trellis could be delivered.