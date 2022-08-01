Work on Bird Island Pier to be completed by fall

The portion of Bird Island Pier that has been closed off since 2019 will reopen this fall, said Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said during a news conference Monday.

The area south of the Peace Bridge has been closed due to safety concerns after heavy winds during the 2019 Halloween storm knocked concrete blocks from the breakwall off its foundation.

Specialty equipment like a crane had to be brought in for the work to get started.

"The base of the breakwall has been there since the late 1800s so the crane is picking them up and putting them back in place," said Finn.

Bird Island Pier is a stretch of concrete several feet wide and around two miles long.

It is located at Broderick Park on the southern end of Unity Island and separates the Black Rock Canal and the Niagara River at the foot of West Ferry, off Niagara Street.

It was named for Bird Island, a land mass that used to lie a couple miles from Unity Island. The pier was created in 1860 to link the two.

Bird Island was gone by 1880 and the pier was rebuilt and extended and today is a popular site for fishing and walking.

Don Poleto, senior engineer with the Department of Public works said the crane work should take a day or two. The resetting and redoing the rails is what will take up the most work, according to Finn.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is picking up 85% of the cost, while the city will pay the remaining 15%, according to Poleto.