Work begun on autism nature trail at Letchworth State Park
Work begun on autism nature trail at Letchworth State Park

Letchworth State Park trestle bridge

There's plenty to see when visiting Letchworth State Park including the Upper Falls and railroad trestle bridge.

 Sharon Cantillon

Construction has begun on a $3.7 million nature trail in Letchworth State Park, specially designed for those with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.

A special fundraising campaign, managed by the National Heritage Trust, has brought in $3 million toward the cost of the project, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said Friday.

Fundraising will continue in order to build an endowment for maintenance of the one-mile trail, adjacent to Humphrey Nature Center.

Planned stations include a gently sloping maze in a clearing, to be called the Sunshine Slope; the Music Circle, a circular grove of pine trees featuring nature-inspired instruments; and the Meadow Run & Climb, an area for running, jumping, climbing, balancing and testing strength, coordination and confidence.

Specialized elements like cuddle swings, gliders, and “alone zones” are also planned.

The project was part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's State of the State agenda for enhancing state parks.

