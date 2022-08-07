 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Work begins on $1.3M Town of Tonawanda roundabouts

  • 0
Parker roundabout construction to start

An aerial view from earlier this year looking west at the intersection of Parker Boulevard and Decatur Road in the Town of Tonawanda near Lincoln Park. Work is starting on a roundabout at this intersection, one of three being added along Parker in an attempt to calm traffic and make the route safer for pedestrians and motorists.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Work began Friday on the first of three mini-roundabouts that the Town of Tonawanda is adding in an effort to slow down traffic on Parker Boulevard and make the route safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.

The Town Board last month agreed to spend nearly $1.3 million in federal grant money on the project, on the section of Parker between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive, with construction expected to finish around the end of October.

Tonawanda eyes 3 roundabouts to slow traffic, boost safety

Tonawanda eyes 3 roundabouts to slow traffic, boost safety

Town officials are bringing back and expanding a proposal to install mini-roundabouts at several points on Parker between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive, along with changes to the road to make it easier for pedestrians to cross and safer for bicyclists to ride along.

"This is a safer way for vehicles and pedestrians than what we have out there now," Town Engineer Matthew Sutton said Wednesday. "I guess the way I like to put it is that we're designing an environment where traffic has to slow down."

However, after bids came in higher than initially anticipated, the town scaled back the project from its original design to focus on the three intersections where crews will install the roundabouts.

People are also reading…

And, as is typically the case where roundabouts are concerned, not everyone in town is in favor of the project. Councilman Carl Szarek voted against paying for the work because he believes children and families would have a hard time crossing Parker at an intersection located near several town recreational venues if a roundabout is installed.

"I would like to see a new traffic light there with a pedestrian countdown signal on it," Szarek said at the July 11 Town Board meeting.

Tonawanda officials for years have debated whether to install roundabouts along Parker, a well-traveled north-south thoroughfare that passes Lincoln Park, a town pool, hockey rink and the Kenmore East High School football field.

Roundabouts are smaller than traffic circles – such as Niagara Square downtown – which are designed to allow vehicles to travel through them at a higher rate of speed and typically have a statue or fountain in the middle.

In a roundabout, traffic travels at a lower speed and must yield to the vehicles already within the roundabout. They are designed to accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorists.

Roundabouts have replaced stop lights at several major intersections in the region, including along Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. Tonawanda has one existing roundabout along Pirson Parkway at East Park Drive, Sutton said.

The town five years ago put on a demonstration using temporary barriers to show how a roundabout at Parker and Decatur Road would function, with mixed results. This initial plan, which would have included two roundabouts along Parker, eventually stalled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Town officials went back to the drawing board and applied for a grant to cover the cost of the work. The town eventually received a $924,000 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, or CMAQ, grant, which is federal funding administered by state transportation planners.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger also came around on roundabouts and backed the updated plan, which Sutton unveiled at a March Town Board meeting.

Under the plan, the town will install three mini-roundabouts along Parker at Englewood, Decatur and Harrison Avenue.

The roundabouts would slow traffic down to as low as 10 mph and make it easier for people to cross Parker, Sutton said.

Town of Tonawanda adopts Complete Streets policy

Town of Tonawanda adopts Complete Streets policy

The Town of Tonawanda adopted a Complete Streets policy on Monday, which attempts to make streets accessible to walkers, bikers, and those who are handicapped. The Complete Streets Committee has been working on the policy for the past two years, and their work including testing roundabouts on Parker Boulevard. James Hartz, director of planning and development said the plan

Instead of having to cross the road all at once, while looking for traffic coming in each direction, pedestrians crossing at a roundabout can safely stop halfway at a median before continuing on to the other side. There are fewer chances for vehicles to strike a pedestrian – or another motorist – at roundabouts than at stop lights, Sutton added.

The town had expected the $924,000 grant, combined with $300,000 in matching funds from other federal grants obtained by Tonawanda, to cover the cost of the mini-roundabouts, as well as a "complete streets" overhaul of Parker that included installing a bike lane, limiting on-street parking in some sections and upgrading sidewalk curbs and other intersections.

However, when the lowest bid for the full project came in at nearly $1.7 million, or $400,000 higher than expected, the town narrowed the work to the mini-roundabouts.

On July 11, Szarek said he remains concerned that the roundabout at Parker and Decatur, near facilities such as Lincoln Park and Lincoln Pool, will be too tricky for children and families to cross safely, particularly if a large group has to stop halfway on the island.

"I'm 100% behind calming the traffic on Parker Boulevard," Szarek said.

However, he added that he had too many questions about the design of the roundabout to support its installation.

Emminger and Councilwoman Shannon Patch said roundabouts are better for pedestrians because traffic already is forced to slow down more than it would going through a standard intersection.

"This is really much safer for many members of our community," Patch said.

Work began Friday morning on the mini-roundabout at Englewood. Construction on this roundabout and the one at Decatur largely should be finished by mid-September, to minimize conflicts with buses as children return to school, Sutton said.

The project will require some restrictions on traffic flow, including a brief period between Aug. 22 and Sept. 9, when the intersection at Parker and Decatur will be closed to general traffic.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Is push for traffic safety changes coming full circle at Gates?

Is push for traffic safety changes coming full circle at Gates?

A pair of civic planners known for their work in transportation and walkability are proposing to convert Gates Circle into a roundabout, hoping to reduce the speed of traffic, minimize crashes and make it easier for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to navigate.

Parker Boulevard roundabout discussion planned for Town of Tonawanda

Parker Boulevard roundabout discussion planned for Town of Tonawanda

The redesign of Parker Boulevard will be the subject of a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in DFK Pavilion in Lincoln Park on Parker Boulevard. Putting in a roundabout is part of the discussion, but not a done deal, said Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger. “There’s no decision on the final design,” he said. A temporary mini-roundabout, set up

Parker Blvd. will get temporary roundabout that may become permanent

Parker Blvd. will get temporary roundabout that may become permanent

Parker Boulevard near Lincoln Park will get a mini-roundabout and new bike lanes for three days in late August. If all goes well and town officials become convinced that the changes make the street safer, the roundabout will become permanent and more roundabouts and bikes lanes will be added to a 14-block stretch of Parker. “I don’t think the

Town of Tonawanda eyes its first 'complete street'

Town of Tonawanda eyes its first 'complete street'

The Town of Tonawanda could have its first “complete street” accommodating motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and people with disabilities as early as 2018. The town is using Parker Boulevard, between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive, as a “pilot project” for its complete streets policy, said James Hartz, director of community development. Complete Streets accommodate all modes of transportation by using

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: With 100 too few bus drivers, Buffalo explores paying parents to drive their own kids to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News