Work at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park could start in fall

The first shovels could hit the ground as soon as this fall for the conversion of LaSalle Park into Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The initial work will involve the proposed pedestrian bridge that will connect the park to the adjacent West Side neighborhood.

But the bulk of the work on the $120 million park will have to wait as much as a year, while the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. and its contractors finish the construction documents and schematics needed to guide the project, officials with the nonprofit agency told its board Tuesday.

The design of the park and shoreline is already completed, but BUDC is still analyzing the area around the inlet, where it abuts the Waterfront Village neighborhood. Officials are concerned about ensuring their plan is sustainable and can withstand the type of water damage that the park has suffered in recent years.

The nonprofit agency received a $1 million grant from the Great Lakes Commission to support the design work, and just obtained another $238,000 specifically for the inlet analysis.

"We're making sure nothing we're proposing will worsen any flooding or anything of that nature," said BUDC President Brandye Merriweather.