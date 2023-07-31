Courtney Kilger-Bling has been to Woodlawn Beach exactly three times. The third time was earlier this month when she visited with her 15-year-old twins and her friend.

The first time was in 2007. Try as she might, she will never forget it. On that summer day, she watched as a child who had been swimming in Lake Erie with her friends was pulled from the water and rescuers began trying to resuscitate her. Two days later, 10-year-old Bethany Morgan died.

Teen drowns at Woodlawn Beach State police said troopers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday after two teenage boys entered the water at the beach and one of them, Aiden R. Walden, 16, of Lackawanna, was unable to keep his head above water. He was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

“It will stick with me forever,” Kilger-Bling said.

She was forced to relive that moment last week when a friend sent her an article about another drowning, this one taking the life of Aidan R. Walden, 16, of Lackawanna, who similarly was swimming at Woodlawn with friends and had to be pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead the same day at Mercy Hospital.

Authorities have not determined what caused Aidan to be unable to keep his head above water. They said that he was in an area not designated for swimming, although his family does not believe that was the case. But his death at one of Western New York’s most popular beaches became a tragic reminder that enjoying Lake Erie, even with others and under the eye of lifeguards, can be perilous.

In 2019, a Pennsylvania man drowned near Ripley Beach in Chautauqua County after he and three other people had gone to the area to go cliff jumping.

In 2018, a man who apparently ran into trouble while kiteboarding died in the lake in Hamburg.

In 2015, a Buffalo woman drowned while attempting to rescue her 11-year-old daughter at Wendt Beach Park. The child was saved when a police officer pulled her from the water.

“People underestimate how quickly Lake Erie actually ticks up,” said Ron Klimowicz, chief of operations for the Hamburg Water Rescue Unit.

The water rescue unit was not involved in the drowning at Woodlawn Beach last week, and Klimowicz said he does not know the circumstances surrounding the incident. But he has been rescuing people on the lake for 31 years with the water rescue unit.

For Erie and the Great Lakes as a whole, 2018 ties a deadly record In all, 99 people have died so far this year on the Great Lakes, tying 2012 and 2016 for the highest number of deaths on record, data from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project

The waters of Lake Erie are deceptive. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Lake Erie in Erie and Chautauqua counties Thursday because of strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

“It is a very shallow lake, shallowest of the great lakes. It kicks up very quickly, sometimes in a matter of minutes,” he said.

Bethany Morgan’s death in 2007 also happened at Woodlawn, when she apparently was hit by a wave and did not resurface. At the time, her family had recently moved to New York from San Francisco, where she swam in San Francisco Bay. Bethany’s mother, Suzanne Morgan, described her as a swimmer and said that she had been swimming since she was a little girl, according to a Buffalo News article on her death.

“You wouldn’t think that a 10-year-old girl, who came from the San Francisco Bay Area and was a strong swimmer, would drown in such shallow waters,” Kilger-Bling said.

Another hazard in the lake is a rip current, which is caused by high winds and is difficult to see under the surface of the water.

Deaths of 2 teens underscore perils of swimming in waters posted as unsafe The Union Ship Canal in South Buffalo is a tempting swimming hole, especially on a hot summer evening. But there is one problem. There’s no easy way to get out of the water if you are jumping from the pedestrian-bike bridge that spans the

Stronger winds create higher waves crashing into the shore, according to David Thomas, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Buffalo office. The water has to go back away from the shore, and sometimes can carry a swimmer away from the shoreline.

“It’s the water going back out that causes these dangerous rip currents,” Thomas said. “The primary driver is the strong winds, creating the higher waves and more frequent waves.”

On Monday, Aidan Walden was unable to keep his head above water, according to state police. He was pulled out of the water by beachgoers and friends.

“We don’t have the autopsy report yet to know if it was drowning or if maybe it was a medical reason which caused him to go under,” State Trooper James O’Callaghan said Wednesday.

O’Callaghan said State Parks Police arrived at the scene, as well as the Woodlawn Fire Department, which took over life-saving measures. He confirmed that a lifeguard was present on duty at the time. Aidan was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. According to an onlooker, the incident occurred on an unguarded part of the beach.