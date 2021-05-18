Won't get a vaccine? Medical experts say you may not like the coming months

Russo predicted immunity for the vaccines used in the United States will last at least a year, and keep those immunized from hospitalization or death if they are infected with even one of the known variants of SARS-CoV-2. The protection, he said, will be superior to those who developed antibodies from being infected from the virus.

Limits for those who choose not to get vaccinated may seem unfair, but this will be a time when the principles of individual rights are up for debate between those who got vaccinated and those more likely to spread the novel coronavirus, with those in authority over public and private property weighing how to best protect the safety of all those they serve.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled decades ago that states can require vaccinations for school children. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance in December, when Donald Trump was president, that employers could require a Covid vaccine for those who return to the office. Businesses – some like gyms and restaurants already pinched for workers and customers as the region reopens – will have to manage the pandemic-related requirements and expectations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

+5 Why wait? Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant Those on the leading edges of health care have begun to focus on the most common personal differences and objections when it comes to hesitancy as the worldwide vaccine supply grows.