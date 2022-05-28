Woman's heart gives out before family gets second opinion on whether she was brain dead

A family’s efforts to have an outside doctor examine a woman who two months ago was declared brain dead ended early Friday morning when the woman’s heart stopped beating.

A representative from Buffalo General Medical Center called Winter Whitehead around 5:45 a.m. with the news that her mother, Beverly Whitehead, 62, had gone into cardiac arrest and had no pulse. Attempts to revive Beverly Whitehead were unsuccessful.

Winter Whitehead said she and her sister, Jaime, and brother, Eric, were “just kind of in a fog” on Friday as they began making plans for their mother’s funeral.

Whitehead was on a ventilator at the time of her death, per the terms of a court order, according to attorney Ralph Lorigo.

Lorigo represented the Whitehead children in a lawsuit that forced the hospital to keep their mother on life support as they sought a second opinion on whether she was, in fact, brain dead, with no hope of recovery.

The family continued to be critical of the way Buffalo General handled their mother.

“It felt like a scary movie,” said Winter Whitehead.

She said she missed her mother’s laugh and voice. “Her humor, her love. Everything,” she added. She and other family members took turns sitting at Beverly Whitehead’s bedside every day during the entirety of visiting hours, she said.

Winter Whitehead blamed the hospital’s refusal to give her mother a tracheotomy in a timely fashion for her condition worsening and resulting in various medical problems, including her heart stopping again on Friday.

Kaleida Health, which operates Buffalo General, has maintained that hospital doctors were accurate in determining in late March that Whitehead had no brain function and thus was legally dead.

The State Court of Appeals ruled nearly 40 years ago that a person may be deemed legally dead when the brain ceases to function, even if a heartbeat and breathing are maintained by artificial means.

Beverly Whitehead, a grandmother of seven who worked for many years as assistant director of the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program at D’Youville University, was rushed by ambulance to Buffalo General on March 26 after her heart stopped while playing casino slot machines.

Doctors initially indicated she would survive and need a pacemaker, but days later told family that she had gone too long without oxygen and was brain dead. The doctors planned to disconnect her from life support on April 1, saying there was nothing further they could do.

The Whitehead children said they lost trust in Buffalo General. They went to court to stop the hospital from pulling the plug, and a judge twice ruled that the hospital must keep Whitehead on life support until a neurologist of the family’s choosing, and outside the Kaleida system, could examine her.

The outside examination never happened, in part due to hospital policies over what doctors may practice medicine in their facilities.

Now, the Whitehead children want to know why their mother, who was outwardly healthy, went from needing a pacemaker to being declared brain dead. They hired a private forensic examiner to do an autopsy.

“She fought, we fought and we’re going to continue to fight,” said Winter Whitehead.

