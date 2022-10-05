Woman's body found in remains of a Chautauqua County house fire

A woman's body was found Wednesday after firefighters in Gerry extinguished an early morning house fire at 4532 Route 60, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said firefighters from the Gerry Fire Department and other nearby fire departments were dispatched to the scene about 3:40 a.m. Upon arrival, the residence was found to be fully engulfed.

While putting out the fire, firefighters determined that the lone resident of the house was unaccounted for. The body of Sally Wissman, whose age was not provided by the Sheriff's Office, was later found inside the house.

Fire investigators from the the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene to assist in determining the cause of the fire and where it originated, both of which remained undetermined Tuesday. The fire is still under investigation.