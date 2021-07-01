 Skip to main content
Woman who was subject of possible missing person investigation found dead
A 45-year-old Angola woman that was the subject of a possible missing person investigation has been found dead, State Police said Thursday.

Trooper James O'Callaghan, a public information officer with the State Police, said Tuesday that troopers out of the State Police Barracks in Collins were contacted by the Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals at 3 p.m. that regarding the apparent disappearance of Gina J. Baca.

The case is still being investigated by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investivation and the Forensic Identification Unit, State Police said.

