Woman who stole from volleyball fundraisers sentenced to six months in jail

The treasurer of the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club was sentenced to six months in jail for stealing money from fundraising collections, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Kerri M. Brown, 42, of Kenmore, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny on April 20 and was sentenced Monday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Brown stole cash from volleyball fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020. Investigators looked into Brown after the booster club's bank account had insufficient funds to buy pizza for the team.
The judge also placed Brown on five years probation following her jail sentence. She paid the club $10,000 in full restitution as part of her plea.