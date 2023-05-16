A Buffalo woman who pleaded guilty to running over a state trooper during a racial justice protest three years ago has sought a court order to halt her sentencing and to dismiss the charges against her.

Deyanna J. Davis, 33, said she did not receive effective legal representation before she took the guilty plea on Feb. 1, the day jury selection in her trial was scheduled to begin in Erie County Court.

In a civil court filing Monday, Davis named Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and two of his office's prosecutors as defendants, saying she feared they "would not fight on her behalf."

But she devoted most of her ire in court papers toward her first defense lawyer, Samuel Davis, now a Buffalo City Court judge.

"Sam Davis's representation fell well below the standards of an attorney," Deyanna Davis said in her filing.

She said he failed to prepare for trial, to investigate the case, to conduct pretrial hearings, to make motions for dismissals and to communicate with her and explain the court procedures.

"Sam Davis was objectively deficient, and there was a reasonable probability that a competent attorney would have led to a different outcome," she said in her filing.

Two other defense lawyers, Emily Trott and her fellow counsel Sean Kelly, represented Deyanna Davis after Samuel Davis' July 2022 appointment to the judgeship, and she later replaced them and retained Frank LoTempio III to represent her at the plea hearing.

Neither Samuel Davis nor LoTempio returned calls seeking comment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“Our office plans to oppose the motion,” said a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Deyanna Davis' sentencing had been scheduled for Wednesday but has been adjourned to June 22, according to the DA's Office.

From the beginning of the case, according to her court filing, Davis said she told her attorneys "time after time she did not intentionally cause serious injury to an officer nor did (she) seriously injure someone and did not hit the officer with a depraved indifference to human life."

That's what LoTempio said at her plea hearing, saying she didn't intend to hit the trooper as she was driving home from her mother-in-law's funeral.

At the plea hearing, Deyanna Davis admitted recklessly causing serious injuries to Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr. when she drove through a police blockade about 10 p.m. June 1, 2020, during a protest by a police station on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Trial of woman charged with driving into trooper during Buffalo protest delayed again The trial of a Buffalo woman accused of running over a state trooper as she drove through a police line during racial justice protests two years ago was delayed into 2023 as Deyanna Davis switched attorneys again.

At the protest, people in the street threw rocks and bottles at police. Buffalo police and state police, who were advancing south on Bailey, fired tear gas and pepper balls. Authorities argued that Davis deliberately drove into the line of Buffalo police and state troopers in riot gear, striking and badly injuring Ensminger. Police fired at her SUV as she drove through their ranks, shooting her twice.

Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, and she faces up to seven years in prison. But attorneys on both sides agreed to a minimum sentence of 2½ years in prison.

In her filing, she said she will be "illegally imprisoned" if Erie County Judge Kenneth Case imposes that sentence.

Davis filed the civil court action without assistance from an attorney, and she did not explain in her filing why she is asking a State Supreme Court justice handling civil matters to throw out criminal charges in Erie County Court – typically not the route to seek the dismissal of charges.

Davis said Samuel Davis accepted her case pro bono but accepted $5,000 from a fundraising effort. He appeared with her at the few court appearances that were held, but "time after time" the case was adjourned, she said. After she was released from custody on July 9, 2020, she did not hear from Davis until March 2021, she said.

Two years into the case, when Trott and Kelly took over her defense, Samuel Davis did not have a file to pass on to them, which hampered her defense, Deyanna Davis said.