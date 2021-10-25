Woman who lost husband to brain cancer hosts bike ride to benefit Roswell Park

Shannon Traphagen, who started a podcast called "Game On Glio" after her husband, Michael, died from brain cancer in late October 2020, has launched a cycling fundraiser to benefit the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Neurology Department, as well as her podcast partner, the Head for the Cure Foundation.

A heartbreaking loss leads to new brain cancer podcast Shannon and Michael Traphagen couldn’t have been happier at the start of summer in 2019.

Traphagen’s Trail Ride for Brain Cancer starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Parkside Park in the village of Hamburg.

Riders can choose a 5.5- or 10.5-mile loop that also ends in the park. An after-party to remember Michael Traphagen will follow.

“I am supporting Roswell because they supported me and my husband, especially his last 5.5 weeks which were spent there,” Shannon Traphagen said.

Registration is required by donating to the cause by clicking here.

