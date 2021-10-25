 Skip to main content
Woman who lost husband to brain cancer hosts bike ride to benefit Roswell Park
shannon traphagen falls

Shannon Traphagen lost her husband, Michael, to glioblastoma a year ago.

 Family photo

Shannon Traphagen, who started a podcast called "Game On Glio" after her husband, Michael, died from brain cancer in late October 2020, has launched a cycling fundraiser to benefit the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Neurology Department, as well as her podcast partner, the Head for the Cure Foundation.

Traphagen’s Trail Ride for Brain Cancer starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Parkside Park in the village of Hamburg.

Riders can choose a 5.5- or 10.5-mile loop that also ends in the park. An after-party to remember Michael Traphagen will follow.

“I am supporting Roswell because they supported me and my husband, especially his last 5.5 weeks which were spent there,” Shannon Traphagen said.

Registration is required by donating to the cause by clicking here.

