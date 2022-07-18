Woman who had been reported missing is found dead in Tonawanda

A 40-year-old Buffalo woman found dead Sunday in a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex in the Town of Tonawanda was the victim of an apparent homicide, police said.

Town of Tonawanda police received a report at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday that Akeda Howton of Woodlawn Avenue was missing.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Tonawanda detectives found her body in the parking lot at the Raintree Island apartments, west of Ellicott Creek Park.

The victim appeared to have been shot, but the cause of death is pending an autopsy, police reported Monday.

Police described the killing as an isolated incident. The department did not release additional details.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating Howton's death. Anyone with information is asked to call 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at 879-6606.