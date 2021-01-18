 Skip to main content
Woman, two children found dead after Hamburg house fire
breaking

Woman, two children found dead after Hamburg house fire

fatal fire

Disaster relief's emergency response unit is on-site boarding up the house at 4740 Newton Road in Hamburg after a fatal fire, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon

A woman and two children were found dead Monday following a house fire in Hamburg, police said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 4740 Newton Road, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road, at 2:22 a.m., and found extensive smoke and fire, Hamburg police said.

Two other victims were found outside the house and taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said.

fatal fire

A Town of Hamburg police officer is on the scene after a fatal fire at 4740 Newton Road in Hamburg, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. 

The deceased were found inside the home.

Police did not release the names or ages of any of the victims. The conditions of the victims found outside the house were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hamburg police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

