Woman, two children found dead after Hamburg house fire

A woman and two children were found dead Monday following a house fire in Hamburg, police said.
Firefighters responded to a blaze at 4740 Newton Road, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road, at 2:22 a.m., and found extensive smoke and fire, Hamburg police said.
Two other victims were found outside the house and taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said.
The deceased were found inside the home.
Police did not release the names or ages of any of the victims. The conditions of the victims found outside the house were not released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hamburg police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.