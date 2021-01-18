Woman, two children found dead after Hamburg house fire

A woman and two children were found dead Monday following a house fire in Hamburg, police said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 4740 Newton Road, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road, at 2:22 a.m., and found extensive smoke and fire, Hamburg police said.

Two other victims were found outside the house and taken to Erie County Medical Center, police said.

The deceased were found inside the home.

Police did not release the names or ages of any of the victims. The conditions of the victims found outside the house were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hamburg police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter. Follow Aaron Besecker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today