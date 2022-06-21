Woman sues city over officer cursing her as she shot video of Buffalo police

A woman is suing the City of Buffalo for damages after a police lieutenant called her a vulgar name as she shot video of officers at a scene.

Ruweyda Salim filed the complaint on June 9, nearly two years after the incident in which she claimed Buffalo police officers harassed and intimidated her while she recorded them. Salim also named Lt. Michael DeLong and the Buffalo Police Department in the lawsuit.

Buffalo police investigating officer caught on video using vulgar language The Buffalo Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation following an incident in which a police lieutenant was seen on video calling a woman a vulgar phrase as she recorded video of police officers.

On June 28, 2020, Salim used her phone to record officers questioning a man who appeared to be impaired and who had reportedly been violent at the 7-Eleven on 601 Prospect Ave. Salim expressed concern about the large police presence at the scene.

The video, which Salim posted to her Facebook page, shows DeLong walking up to Salim, having a verbal exchange with her and calling her a vulgar name .

Salim and a friend left the scene by car, but were soon pulled over by DeLong and another officer, she said.

In her lawsuit, Salim claimed police illegally confined her and falsely imprisoned her, causing her emotional distress and depriving her of her rights.

The Buffalo Police Department suspended DeLong without pay after the incident. City records show that he was on the city's payroll for 2021, but is not listed for 2022.

City Hall spokesman Michael DeGeorge, Salim and her attorney also did not respond to a request for comment.

