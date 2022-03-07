 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman rescued from icy Olean Creek
0 comments

Woman rescued from icy Olean Creek

Support this work for $1 a month

Quick action by two men Monday morning saved the life of a woman who jumped into icy Olean Creek from a bridge, Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson reported.

According to the report, a motorist saw the woman sitting on the East State Street Bridge about 9:15 a.m., stopped to ask if she was OK and pulled over to offer help. By the time he called 911, she had jumped.

Another man walking his dog along the creek heard screaming, saw the woman in high water and immediately went in and brought her to shore, Richardson said.

Olean Fire Department paramedics treated her for hypothermia and other injuries and she was taken to Olean General Hospital.

The man who saved her declined medical attention, Richardson said, and was given a ride home.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News