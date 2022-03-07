Woman rescued from icy Olean Creek

Quick action by two men Monday morning saved the life of a woman who jumped into icy Olean Creek from a bridge, Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson reported.
According to the report, a motorist saw the woman sitting on the East State Street Bridge about 9:15 a.m., stopped to ask if she was OK and pulled over to offer help. By the time he called 911, she had jumped.
Another man walking his dog along the creek heard screaming, saw the woman in high water and immediately went in and brought her to shore, Richardson said.
Olean Fire Department paramedics treated her for hypothermia and other injuries and she was taken to Olean General Hospital.
The man who saved her declined medical attention, Richardson said, and was given a ride home.
